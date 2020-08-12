Here’s The Vancouver Intersections With The Most Pedestrian-Involved Accidents

While Metro Vancouver may sometimes be prone to accidents, there are some intersections that are worse than others.

ICBC recently published data, showing which intersections have more pedestrian-involved collisions than others.

The auto insurer compiled crash data from 2015-2019 and then filtered it into different categories.

According to the new statistics, these are the intersections with the most collisions:

East Hastings and Main streets – Vancouver (32 crashes) 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard – Surrey (23) 120 Street and 72 Avenue – Surrey and Delta (23) Kingsway and Victoria Drive – Vancouver (22) Lougheed Highway and North Road – Burnaby and Coquitlam (21) 128 Street and 96 Avenue – Surrey (19); Granville Avenue and No. 3 Road – Richmond (19) Abbott and West Hastings streets – Vancouver (18); Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue – Vancouver (18); 104 Avenue and 152 Street – Surrey (18); Main Street and Terminal Avenue – Vancouver (18) Burrard and Davie streets – Vancouver(17); 96 Avenue and King George Boulevard – Surrey (17); Lougheed Highway and Westwood Street – Coqutilam and Port Coquitlam (17) Burrard and Robson streets – Vancouver (15); Burrard and Smithe streets – Vancouver (15); Cambie Street and West Broadway – Vancouver (15) Commercial Drive and East Broadway – Vancouver (14); East 49th Avenue and Fraser Street – Vancouver (14)

In order to help the situation, B.C. recently set up 35 intersection safety cameras to ensure people keep to the speed limits.

