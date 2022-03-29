Here’s Everywhere You Can Eat During Filipino Restaurant Month In Vancouver

Canada’s first ever Filipino Restaurant Month starts in Vancouver on April 1 and there’s eight restaurants across the lower mainland participating.

The celebratory month was started by Philippine consulates across Canada with an aim to promote Filipino culture in the country. True to Canadian celebrations of multiculturalism, this is a food based affair.

Here are the eight restaurants participating in Metro Vancouver.

Filipino Restaurant Month

Grandt Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grandt Kitchen (@grandt_kitchen)

Address: 10257 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Kumare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace (@graceimperial)

Address (two locations):

8130 Park Road, Richmond

8047 120 Street, Delta

Lyra Lou’s Cakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYRA LOU (@lyraloucakes)

Address: 102-14370 64 Avenue, Surrey

Max’s Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxs Restaurant Vancouver 🇵🇭 (@maxsvancouver)

Address: 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver

Pampanga’s Cuisine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pampanga’s Cuisine (@pampangascuisineca)

Address (two locations):

5179 Joyce Street, Vancouver

6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Plato Filipino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Howard | 🇨🇦 Vancouver Foodie (@food_with_howie)

Address: 892 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Smokehouse Sandwich Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smokehouse Sandwich Co. (@smokehousesandwichco)

Address: 5188 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Filipino Restaurant Month

When: April 2022

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.