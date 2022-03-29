Here’s Everywhere You Can Eat During Filipino Restaurant Month In Vancouver

Canada’s first ever Filipino Restaurant Month starts in Vancouver on April 1 and there’s eight restaurants across the lower mainland participating.
The celebratory month was started by Philippine consulates across Canada with an aim to promote Filipino culture in the country. True to Canadian celebrations of multiculturalism, this is a food based affair.
Here are the eight restaurants participating in Metro Vancouver.
Grandt Kitchen
Address: 10257 King George Boulevard, Surrey
Kumare
Address (two locations):
- 8130 Park Road, Richmond
- 8047 120 Street, Delta
Lyra Lou’s Cakes
Address: 102-14370 64 Avenue, Surrey
Max’s Restaurant
Address: 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver
Pampanga’s Cuisine
Address (two locations):
- 5179 Joyce Street, Vancouver
- 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Plato Filipino
Address: 892 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Smokehouse Sandwich Co.
Address: 5188 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Filipino Restaurant Month
When: April 2022
