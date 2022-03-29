Here’s Everywhere You Can Eat During Filipino Restaurant Month In Vancouver

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | March 29, 2022
Canada’s first ever Filipino Restaurant Month starts in Vancouver on April 1 and there’s eight restaurants across the lower mainland participating. 

The celebratory month was started by Philippine consulates across Canada with an aim to promote Filipino culture in the country. True to Canadian celebrations of multiculturalism, this is a food based affair.

Here are the eight restaurants participating in Metro Vancouver.

Filipino Restaurant Month

Grandt Kitchen

 

A post shared by Grandt Kitchen (@grandt_kitchen)

Address: 10257 King George Boulevard, Surrey

Kumare

 

A post shared by Grace (@graceimperial)

Address (two locations):

  • 8130 Park Road, Richmond
  • 8047 120 Street, Delta

Lyra Lou’s Cakes 

 

A post shared by LYRA LOU (@lyraloucakes)

Address: 102-14370 64 Avenue, Surrey

Max’s Restaurant 

Address: 3546 Kingsway, Vancouver

Pampanga’s Cuisine

Address (two locations):

  • 5179 Joyce Street, Vancouver
  • 6094 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Plato Filipino

Address: 892 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Smokehouse Sandwich Co. 

Address: 5188 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Filipino Restaurant Month

When: April 2022

 

