8 Bakeries In Metro Vancouver Worth The Drive

Craving baked goods? Luckily, Metro Vancouver is home to an abundance of bakeries where you can get your fill of sweets and treats.
These must-taste spots across the region are totally worth the drive.
RELATED: Vancouver Is Getting A New Cafe For Japanese Cheese Tarts
Metro Vancouver Bakeries Worth The Drive
BjornBar Bakery
View this post on Instagram
One of the most popular bakeries on the North Shore recently expanded its customer-base with a new location in Coquitlam. With more than 30 different gourmet bars to choose from, the bakery seems to have a little something for everyone with a sweet tooth.
Address: 111-581 Clarke Road, Coquitlam
Richlea Bakery
View this post on Instagram
Discover this gem that has been delighting its loyal customer base for nearly 40 years. The family-run business has an impressive selection of baked goods and it also prides itself on health-conscious baking. From Keto-friendly to diabetic baking, they cater to a variety of dietary needs.
Address: 5166A 48 Avenue, Delta
Little Fox Bakehouse
View this post on Instagram
When craving sweets, Little Fox Bakehouse is the place to be. Everything is made from scratch using traditional French techniques. Expect to find everything from cakes, cookies and cream puffs to croissants and other to die for pastries that just might make you feel like you’re in France.
Address: #1180-8181 Cambie Road, Richmond
Mon Paris Patisserie
View this post on Instagram
Another place that will make you feel like you’ve been transported to France can actually be found in Burnaby. This Paris-themed nook offers gourmet French pastries and desserts, as well as a selection of light fare, coffee and tea.
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Fratelli Bakery
View this post on Instagram
For Italian-inspired baked goods, look no further than Fratelli Bakery in New Westminster. An instant hit among locals and tourists alike, this place will not disappoint. The bakery offers classic Italian baked goods, including breads, biscotti and cakes.
Address: 459 East Columbia Street, New Westminster
Just Cakes Bakeshop
View this post on Instagram
Need a cake? Then this is the bakery for you. This adorable shop has a cake for every occasion, whether it’s for a bridal shower, baby shower or a children’s birthday party. They’re also known for their decadent selection of cake jars, cupcakes and of course, cookies.
Address: 5-7548 120 Street, Surrey
Sweet Thea Bakery
View this post on Instagram
This bakery specializes in handmade sweets that will make you feel right at home. Try their signature hand pies using real fruit, as well as macarons, cookies and cakes. They’re also known for their delicious croissants and freshly baked sourdough breads.
Address: #203-20540 Duncan Way, Langley
Chez Christophe
View this post on Instagram
This beloved bakery is such a hit that they actually have two locations, one in White Rock and one in Burnaby. Dig into a variety of treats, such as their croissants, pastries, chocolate bars, macarons and much, much more.
Address: 1558 Johnston Road, White Rock and 4717 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.