Metro Vancouver has issued an air quality advisory for the eastern parts of the city as well as Fraser Valley.

The city issued an advisory, Sunday, that warns people against strenuous outdoor exercise. This came on the the hottest day of the year, so far.

RELATED: Nearly 40% of British Columbians Want More COVID-19 Restrictions

The advisory tells people to avoid strenuous activities between mid-afternoon and early evening, especially if breathing becomes difficult. This is in place as high concentrations of ground level ozone are expected to persist until at least Monday.

Ground level ozone is formed when pollutants, emitted from burning fuel, mix with volatile organic compounds and react in the air with sunlight.

“Consider choosing easier outdoor activities such as walking instead of running where you don’t have to breathe as hard,” reads the statement.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.