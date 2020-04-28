This Vegan Spot Just Unveiled Cherry Blossom Cheezecake For Take Out

Brighten up your spirits with a new dessert offering courtesy of MeeT in Yaletown. The popular vegan joint is whipping up some delicious cherry blossom inspired cheesecake pots.

The miniature size cheesecakes are their specialty and they’re constantly rotating flavours depending on the season.

We couldn’t think of a better theme for their Spring offering. Dig into the cherry blossom ‘cheezecake’ which consists of a blend of beautiful cherries, sugar, lemon juice, coconut milk and almond butter.

But act quick, this delicious feature is available for a limited-time only.

Order for pick up or delivery via the ‘Order Food’ button on their Instagram page.

Cherry Blossom ‘Cheezecake’ at MeeT in Yaletown

When: Available now until supplies last

Where: Order for pick up at 1165 Mainland Street or get delivery

Cost: $9.75 each

