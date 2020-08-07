Here’s What a $5.4M Mediterranean Home Near Deer Lake Park Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Without leaving Metro Vancouver, you can escape to the Mediterranean with this gorgeous home.
Located beside Deer Lake Park, this six bedroom house is currently for sale for $5.4 million.
This house features large spacious rooms with massive windows, a Jacuzzi style tub and a big front and backyard that is teeming with plant life.
Here’s a few numbers to get you started:
- Location: 5178 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby
- Year Built: 2006
- Sale Price: $5,390,000
- Interior: 5,876 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 6
- Bathrooms: 6
And here’s a look at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
