Here’s What a $5.4M Mediterranean Home Near Deer Lake Park Looks Like (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | August 7, 2020
More
Here’s What a $5.4M Mediterranean Home Near Deer Lake Park Looks Like (PHOTOS)
Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Without leaving Metro Vancouver, you can escape to the Mediterranean with this gorgeous home.

Located beside Deer Lake Park, this six bedroom house is currently for sale for $5.4 million.

This house features large spacious rooms with massive windows, a Jacuzzi style tub and a big front and backyard that is teeming with plant life.

RELATED: This $12 Million Penthouse Features A 2,393 Sq. Ft Terrace (PHOTOS)

Here’s a few numbers to get you started:

  • Location: 5178 Sperling Avenue, Burnaby
  • Year Built: 2006
  • Sale Price: $5,390,000
  • Interior: 5,876 sq-ft
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 6

 

And here’s a look at the place:

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Photos: Wendy Tian / REW

Interested in more luxury properties around Metro Vancouver? Check out this $11.5 million Surrey mansion.

All photos via: Rew.ca.

For more real estate in Vancouver, head to our Real Estate section.

Log in or create an account to save content