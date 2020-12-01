McPlant: McDonald’s Is Launching A Plant-Based Menu In 2021

McDonald’s is the latest fast food joint to get on the plant-based train.

It’s launching an all-new McPlant line in 2021, which includes a Beyond Meat burger.

The McPlant burger will be tested out in several markets next year.

The new line may also include some chicken substitutes and meatless breakfast sandwiches.

McDonald’s previously tested out a meatless burger featuring a Beyond Meat patty in several Ontario restaurants in September 2019.

But the pilot project for the P.L.T. ended by the Spring and the fast food chain said it had no plans to bring that specific burger back. But the new McPlant line is expected to drop sometime in 2021.

McPlant

When: New line expected to rollout sometime in 2021

Where: Participating McDonald’s locations across Canada

