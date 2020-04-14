McDonald’s Shrinks Menu Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Food
As businesses shift how they run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s is limiting its menu.
The fast-food chain announced that starting Tuesday, there will be several items taken off the menu temporarily.
Until further notice, here are the items McDonald’s has removed:
- McGriddles
- Bagels
- Big Breakfast
- Salads
- Croissants, Danishes and Mini-Chocolatines
- Cones
The chain has added other measures to ensure safety at this time. That includes contact-free services and plexiglass screens at drive-thru windows.
In addition, McDonald’s is offering free medium coffee or teas to frontline workers.
