McDonald’s Shrinks Menu Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Dana Bowen | April 14, 2020
Food
As businesses shift how they run due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s is limiting its menu.

The fast-food chain announced that starting Tuesday, there will be several items taken off the menu temporarily.

Until further notice, here are the items McDonald’s has removed:

  • McGriddles
  • Bagels
  • Big Breakfast
  • Salads
  • Croissants, Danishes and Mini-Chocolatines
  • Cones

The chain has added other measures to ensure safety at this time. That includes contact-free services and plexiglass screens at drive-thru windows.

In addition, McDonald’s is offering free medium coffee or teas to frontline workers.

