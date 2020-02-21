McDonald’s Is Releasing Candles That Smell Like Its Burgers

McDonald’s is creating a set of candles that make up the ingredients of a Quarter Pounder. That way, you can smell their burgers even when you’re not eating them.
RELATED: Vancouver’s New Cafe Portrait Is A Dream Come True For Art Lovers
The new set is in celebration of the Quarter Pounder’s 50th anniversary and each one smells like a different ingredient.
That includes the scents of: pickles, cheese, ketchup, onion, the sesame seed bun and beef.
But if you’re a real fan, you can also get in on the burger’s other merchandise. McDonald’s is releasing a new line that includes mittens, calendars, lockets, T-shirts, stickers and pins.
While the candles are still marked “coming soon,” you can get all the Quarter Pounder merchandise on the fan club website.
You better act fast, however – according to the website, the locket is already sold out. So, which of the McDonald’s candles would you choose?
If you’re a food fan, the Old Spaghetti Factory is offering $2 meals next month and David’s Tea is giving away free tea soon, as well.
For more Vancouver stories, check out our News section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.