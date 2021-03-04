Deal Alert: McDonald’s Is Offering Canucks Fans Burgers For Only $2

McDonald’s is making it easier for you to choose a game day meal this NHL hockey season.

If you have a McDonald’s craving that’s been left unsatisfied, you’re in luck. The fast-food chain is offering an exclusive promotion for Canucks fans that offers one of two burgers for only $2 + tax on game days.

The two burgers included in this offer are the classic Big Mac and the McChicken.

You can take advantage of this deal by downloading the MyMcD App, and looking under the offers section.

The offer has been popping up for the past few weeks, and it’s not clear on how much longer it will be available but we hope it will continues for the remainder of the season.

As of publishing, this offer is currently available at participating McDonald’s across Metro Vancouver. Please note however that there is a limit on 1 order per person.

