McDonald’s Canada is making summer a little sweeter this year by bringing back their one dollar ice cream cone deal.
RELATED: White Rock Free Summer Concerts At The Pier
The promotions began on May 13 and will last until early September at any participating McDonald’s.
Please note though that the promotions are only available via the McDonald’s app.
Other Summer Deals
View this post on Instagram
In addition, they are also offering a variety of other deals to keep you refreshed this summer.
- $1 soft drink or medium ice coffee for when you need a quick summer cool down.
- $2 sundaes, milkshakes & McFlurry, which means you can enjoy a hot fudge or a caramel sundae any time this summer.
- $2 smoothies and frappés, with flavours like strawberry banana, mango pineapple, blueberry pomegranate, passion fruit orange guava, and more.
- $2 fruit splash, with flavours like lemon, strawberry passionfruit, peach mango, and raspberry pomegranate.
Please note that these are at participating locations only, and are not valid with any other offers + exclude delivery.