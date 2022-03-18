The Massey Tunnel Is Getting Replaced With an ‘8 Lane Tube’

The 62-year old George Massey Tunnel is getting a long-awaited upgrade.

At 629m long, the Massey Tunnel sees on average 80,000 vehicle trips a day. It is an extremely busy route that is often congested during traffic hours.

A better solution to traffic between Richmond and Delta on Highway 99 has been in discussions for years. Now a new plan has been confirmed. The existing tunnel will be replaced with an 8-lane immersed tube tunnel.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming confirmed on March 18 that the tunnel is slated to be fully open sometime in 2030 at the latest. The existing crossing will be decommissioned by 2032.

Prior to beginning construction on the new tunnel the existing Steveston interchange will be replaced. The work is already underway and is slated to complete in late 2025.

By the end of this year we are expected to see a Bridgeport Road bus connection and a widening of the Hwy 99 and 17A off-ramp. By the end of 2023 there is expected to be new Bus-on-shoulder transit lanes on Hwy 99.

More On The Project

At a total cost of $4.5 billion, the new toll-free tunnel will feature 2 of the 8 lanes will be dedicated to bus rapid transit and the cross will also have separated paths for cyclists and pedestrians.

