Man Investigated After Assault Over a Slice of Pizza in East Vancouver

Police are currently investigating an incident in East Vancouver, that resulted in an assault over pizza.

According to Transit Police, the incident happened on Saturday, at about 11 am, near Joyce-Collingwood Station.

The suspect allegedly punched the pizza shop employee in the face, after they refused to give the man a slice.

The employee said the suspect had to tried to steal a slice at the East Vancouver shop, which is they refused him. The suspect has not be identified, but the incident is still under investigation.

