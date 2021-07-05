The Malahat SkyWalk will officially open on July 15 as the newest outdoor experience on Vancouver Island and it will provide visitors with the ultimate high.

Located just 35 minutes north of Victoria, the attraction consists of a 600 metre-long elevated walkway through a lush forest. It then leads to a 10-storey architecturally-stunning spiral tower lookout, which is a first of its kind in the province.

RELATED: Canada’s Tallest Suspension Bridge Just Opened in BC and It Looks Terrifying

Guests can enjoy 360-degree views of the region from the platform, which is 250 metres above sea level.

On their descent, visitors can opt to return to the ground level by going down a 20 metre spiral slide.

“Malahat SkyWalk will provide British Columbians with a new, world-class tourism experience to enjoy right in their own backyard,” said Ken Bailey, General Manager of Malahat SkyWalk, in a news release.

“Local guests will have the opportunity to be the first to visit, giving us the chance to connect with our community. We want to be something British Columbians are proud of and bring their family and friends to experience.”

The unique experience is located on the traditional territory of the Malahat Nation and their Indigenous stories are present throughout.

“Malahat SkyWalk is investing in Vancouver Island at a time when the economy is challenged by a global pandemic,” said Bailey. “We are contributing to the sustainable, long-term growth of the tourism industry in BC by giving locals another exciting day trip destination and offering future travellers a new reason to visit the island and stay longer.”

Malahat SkyWalk

When: Opening July 15, 2021

Where: 35 minutes north of Victoria, BC

For more incredible destinations in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.