New Parlour Dedicated To Ice Cream Sandwiches + Dipped Bars Opens This Summer

Meagan Gill | May 7, 2021
Made by Mister
Photo: Made by Mister

Good news for all those with a sweet tooth. A new ice cream shop is set to open its doors in Kits sometime this summer.

Made By Mister announced it is opening its second location very soon and it’s called the Mister Ice Cream Bar.

The new parlour will be dedicated to ice cream sandwiches, ice cream pints and ice cream dipped bars to-go.⁠

It will be located at 1835 West 1st Avenue. And if it’s anything like their other location it will include the likes of double Oreo ice cream sammies, Thai milk tea ice cream sammies, vegan chocolate pints and more.

Made By Mister Ice Cream Bar

When: Opening sometime summer 2021

Where: 1835 West 1st Avenue, Vancouver

 

