Mad Men’s John Hamm Just Gave A Shout-out To Chilliwack

Best known for his role as Don Draper in Mad Men, actor John Hamm made a shoutout to Chilliwack in a YouTube video.

The video was part of a SkipTheDishes campaign to help fundraise for local restaurants.

In the video, he called out many Canadian cities, along with the B.C. spot.

“Oh come on, do you think I wouldn’t recognize Chilliwack, B.C?,” Hamm said. “Your desire to help one another has no peaks and valleys, consistently awesome and with so many beautiful mountains and waterfalls.”

Hamm is a celebrity face for the company SkipTheDishses and is part of a Community Support campaign.

The campaign allows customers to add a tip to their order, which goes directly to the restaurant you ordered from.

Since it began March 23rd, Canadians have donated $500,000 through the campaign, stated the company in a press release.

So far, Pink Lotus Pho in Surrey received the most donations across Canada.

Hamm isn’t the first actor to praise beautiful B.C. Chris Pratt recently gave a shout-out to Kamloops, while Ryan Reynolds praised a Surrey teacher.

