This Farm’s Grinchmas Drive-Thru Will Transport You To Whoville

Celebrate the holiday season safely at Maan Farms. The Abbotsford farm is hosting a festive drive-thru experience Dec. 18th to the 20th.

Guests can meet the Grinch himself and enjoy a chocolate berry crepe or Grinch-inspired ice cream.

And the best part is attendees can enjoy all the festivities right from the comfort of their own vehicles.

RELATED: Vancouver Is Getting A Magical Winter Lights Christmas Drive-Thru

The $11 breakfast includes:

One chocolate berry crepe made by Mama Maan

One coffee or berry lemonade

Or

One Grinch ice cream (creamy green vanilla ice cream layered with cookie crumble, berry sauce and topped off with a pinwheel cookie and whipped cream)

Assorted gift boxes, wine and both fresh and frozen meals can be added on for an additional cost.

The Grinchmas Drive-Thru at Maan Farms

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18th, 19th and 20th, 2020

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

For more must-try eats over the holidays, check out our Food section.