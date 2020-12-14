This Farm’s Festive Food Drive-Thru Is A Must This Holiday Season

Celebrate the holiday season safely at Maan Farms. The Abbotsford farm is hosting a festive drive-thru experience Dec. 18th to the 20th.
Guests can meet Santa Claus himself and enjoy a chocolate berry crepe or festive red and green ice cream.
And the best part is attendees can enjoy all the festivities right from the comfort of their own vehicles.
The $11 breakfast includes:
- One chocolate berry crepe made by Mama Maan
- One coffee or berry lemonade
Or
- One festive red & green ice cream (creamy green vanilla ice cream layered with cookie crumble, berry sauce and topped off with a pinwheel cookie and whipped cream)
Assorted gift boxes, wine and both fresh and frozen meals can be added on for an additional cost.
Christmas Drive-Thru at Maan Farms
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18th, 19th and 20th, 2020
Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
For more must-try eats over the holidays, check out our Food section.
