This Farm’s Festive Food Drive-Thru Is A Must This Holiday Season

Celebrate the holiday season safely at Maan Farms. The Abbotsford farm is hosting a festive drive-thru experience Dec. 18th to the 20th.

Guests can meet Santa Claus himself and enjoy a chocolate berry crepe or festive red and green ice cream.

And the best part is attendees can enjoy all the festivities right from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The $11 breakfast includes:

One chocolate berry crepe made by Mama Maan

One coffee or berry lemonade

Or

One festive red & green ice cream (creamy green vanilla ice cream layered with cookie crumble, berry sauce and topped off with a pinwheel cookie and whipped cream)

Assorted gift boxes, wine and both fresh and frozen meals can be added on for an additional cost.

Christmas Drive-Thru at Maan Farms

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18th, 19th and 20th, 2020

Where: 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

