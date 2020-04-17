Lyrid Meteor Shower To Put On A Show In Vancouver’s Skies This Month

Sky watchers can look forward to the spectacular return of the annual Lyrid meteor shower.

Known as April’s shooting stars—the spring meteor shower will light up Vancouver’s skies April 16th through to April 25th, with the peak occurring the 21st to the 22nd.

According to EarthSky, about 10 to 15 meteors per hour can be expected during the shower’s peak, which is more noticeable in a dark sky.

“The Lyrids are known for uncommon surges that can sometimes bring the rate up to 100 per hour,” reads EarthSky. “Those rare outbursts are not easy to predict, but they’re one of the reasons the tantalizing Lyrids are worth checking out.”

The peak viewing hours will take place in a moonless sky before dawn on April 22nd. According to The Weather Network, it’s timed perfectly on the night before the New Moon—therefore, there will be no competing light sources in the sky.

What makes the Lyrid meteor shower so special is it’s one of the oldest of its kind. Records of this shower date back as far as 2700 years.

To get the best glimpse of the natural wonder in all its glory, get as far away from the city lights as possible and enjoy them from a remote or rural park.

