Low-Key & Local Hikes If You Want To Avoid Huge Crowds Of People

Explore the best BC hikes while adhering to social distancing measures by checking out these lesser-known trails the province has to offer.

RELATED: Tough Metro Vancouver Hikes Featuring Rewarding Views To Make It All Worth It

Low-Key BC Hikes

Woodhaven Swamp

Go for an easy trail walk that is just over one km long at Woodhaven Swamp in Belcarra Regional Park. It’s the perfect place to take in all the beauty of nature by yourself or with the whole family.

Bert Flinn Park, Port Moody

Get some fresh air while enjoying the sights on this leisurely trail walk. It’s only 2.6 kms long, has an elevation gain of 40 metres and takes about an hour round trip. Those who want a longer route can take on a series of other trails to the south.

Rolley Lake, Mission

Hit up this 5 km trail with minimal elevation gain for a leisurely stroll in the great outdoors. The easy hike only takes about two hours to complete and it’s a great place to go for a walk while maintaining a safe distance from others.

Triangle Lake, Sunshine Coast

Avoid the crowds by checking out this easy hike that takes about three hours to complete depending on which route you choose. There are about 8 kms worth of trails to explore that boast beautiful views of the lake and surrounding area.

Mount Maxwell Provincial Park, Salt Spring Island

Head to this park that is home to one of the highest points on Salt Spring Island. Baynes Peak offers unsurpassed views of Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and the Lower Mainland. And the best part is, there’s typically no crowds to be found here so you can just enjoy your time in nature.

For more things to do in BC this summer, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.