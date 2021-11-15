The Longest Lunar Eclipse of the Century Will Be Viewable Over Vancouver

For the first time since the 15th century there will be a lunar eclipse that will last over three hours.

This week, star gazers are in for a special viewing treat as there will be a Blood Moon lunar eclipse taking place. The full moon will actually slide into the Earth’s shadow. The entire event is expected to last 3 hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest one of this century.

The eclipse is expected on November 18-19, 2021.

RELATED: Rainstorm Floods Metro Vancouver Streets, Submerging Cars and Roads

The spectacular event will not be a full eclipse but rather a partial one. At its peak about 2.6% of the moon will remain lit up by the sun.

According to NASA the partial eclipse will start begins at 11:00 p.m. on November 18, with a maximum at 1:00 a.m. on November 19, 2021. This will be the best time to view the moon in Vancouver.

There will also be an opportunity to watch it LIVE online for those that aren’t able to catch a glimpse.

Movement over the Earth’s shadow will happen in slight stages.

So set your alarms, as you don’t want to miss the eclipse of the century.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.