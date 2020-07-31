You Can Expect Cooler Temperatures For This Long Weekend Weather Forecast

While Vancouver has been lucky to have some hot days in the past few weeks, things are about to cool down for the long weekend.

In typical Vancouver fashion, the weather forecast calls for some rain and clouds Friday, Sunday and Monday.

According to Environment Canada, you can expect showers Friday morning and in the early afternoon. There will also be a risk of thunderstorms in the morning. However, that will clear up by the afternoon and the city will get a high of 25 degrees or 30 with the Humidex.

Luckily, Saturday will be a bright sunny day with 25 degrees and 29 with the Humidex.

On Sunday, the forecast predicts a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 24 degrees. The temperature will stay the same for Monday with a mix of clouds and rain that day.

While it may not be the hot weather Vancouverites have been hoping for, this long weekend will still be a good chance to get out and enjoy the city.

