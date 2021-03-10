In need of some entertainment ahead of the weekend? Look no further. One Richmond eatery is hosting a taco-eating contest this Friday, March 12. And you can take in all the action online.

Six contestants, who all happen to be local residents will compete to see who can eat the most tacos in a span of just 30 minutes.

It will be taking place at Little Mexico Cantina in Steveston but thanks to the Internet, you can watch a live-stream of the event.

Those competing will have a chance to win a variety of tasty prizes, including a high-end bottle of Tequila and 50 per cent off their meals at the restaurant for a whole year. Of course, they’ll also win bragging rights.

The event will be socially-distanced and competitors will be digging into their tacos out on the restaurant’s patio. It will be live-streamed on Facebook at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Taco-Eating Contest at Little Mexico Cantina



When: Friday, March 12, 2021

Where: Watch the event at Little Mexico Cantina on their Facebook page, the live-stream will be taking place at 2 p.m.

