One of Vancouver’s best food trucks will soon be back on the streets. To celebrate its return Le Tigre will be offering a special 50% off deal for one day only.

Stop by their new truck on Oct. 30th where the first 40 customers will be able to enjoy their signature Braised Beef Kickass Rice Bowl for just $6.50 (50% off).

Or patrons can enjoy a complimentary Sweet Passion Fruit Tea.

The original Le Tigre truck was retired in May 2019. Dig into an all-new revamped menu with a vibrant lineup of dishes featuring Asian flavours.

Menu highlights include a Pork Belly Salad and house made bao buns—including the Beef Brisket Fried Bun with gochujang cabbage slaw, pickled radish, horseradish and candied peanuts.

“We’re serving up food featuring flavours we grew up with and love eating, available at an affordable price,” said Chef Steve Kuan.

“We hope this model appeals to those who wish to explore new cuisines but may not be comfortable dining out or have had their income impacted by the pandemic.”

You may see it around the city this week but to take advantage of the deal, find it at 33 Acres Brewery on Oct. 30th.

50% Off Deal at Le Tigre

When: Friday, Oct. 30th, 2020

Where: Truck will be at 33 Acres Brewery from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

