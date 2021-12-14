The Last Swiss Chalet In B.C. Is Closing Forever This Month

This popular Canadian restaurant started on the East Coast in the 1950s, but found its way into the hearts of many West Coasters.

Swiss Chalet has been filling people’s bellies with comfort food like ribs, chicken, baked potatoes, and more. But it’s last location in B.C. will soon be closing its doors for good.

Burnaby hosts the Province’s last Swiss Chalet at 3860 Lougheed Highway, which announced their last day of operation at the end of this month.

The restaurant anticipates closing on Monday, December 27. However, there has been rumours that it could shut down a bit earlier than that. That depends on availability of staff and also ingredients.

For those wanting to dine at the restaurant one final time, it’s advised to try sooner than later and to call ahead to ensure it is actually open.

For those hoping to enjoy Swiss Chalet in the future, you can still find them in Ontario and Alberta, where are are dozens of locations.

Here’s a walk down memory lane

