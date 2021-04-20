This Week Is Probably Your Last Chance To See Cherry Blossoms In Vancouver

For the past few weeks, several areas across the region have been blooming with Cherry Blossoms. As a result, we’ve been treated to pink streets and parks offering the perfect Spring backdrop.
While peak bloom has come and gone, there’s still some cherry blossoms to explore before they completely fade away until 2022. Among other locations, the safest bet are the areas that generate the best bloom – the same ones you’ve probably seen all over Instagram.
Cherry Blossoms In Vancouver
West 22nd Avenue and Arbutus Street, Vancouver
East 46th Avenue and Kerr Street, Vancouver
East 3rd Avenue & Cassier Street, Vancouver
Windermere Street & Gravely Street, Vancouver
Burrard Station
David Lam Park
Granville Square
We’ve also rounded up the top spots to soak up cherry blossoms in various other cities, including: Burnaby, New West, Richmond, Surrey, and the Tri-Cities (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam & Port Moody).
