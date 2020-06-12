The Largest MUJI Store In B.C. Just Opened In Surrey, Look Inside (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | June 12, 2020
Photo: MUJI

MUJI has opened up another location in Vancouver and it’s the second largest in Canada.

The Japanese lifestyle brand has made a new home at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre, where you can shop through more than 4,000 items.

This location is 15,800 square-feet over two floors. Here, you’ll find stationary, household goods, storage containers, apparel and food.

Photo: MUJI

The store has taken the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, so you can expect a spacious design, where there’s plenty of room to shop, while practicing physical distancing.

It has also implemented regular cleanings and encourages customers to wear masks when inside. 

Photo: MUJI

Photo: MUJI

The store is also offering digital workshops with influencers, using popular MUJI items. That includes a coffee brewing workshop. 

Photo: MUJI

Several new stores have opened in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks, including the Aritzia outlet store in Richmond.

