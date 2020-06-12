The Largest MUJI Store In B.C. Just Opened In Surrey, Look Inside (PHOTOS)

MUJI has opened up another location in Vancouver and it’s the second largest in Canada.

The Japanese lifestyle brand has made a new home at Surrey’s Guildford Town Centre, where you can shop through more than 4,000 items.

This location is 15,800 square-feet over two floors. Here, you’ll find stationary, household goods, storage containers, apparel and food.

The store has taken the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration, so you can expect a spacious design, where there’s plenty of room to shop, while practicing physical distancing.

It has also implemented regular cleanings and encourages customers to wear masks when inside.

The store is also offering digital workshops with influencers, using popular MUJI items. That includes a coffee brewing workshop.

Several new stores have opened in Metro Vancouver in recent weeks, including the Aritzia outlet store in Richmond.

