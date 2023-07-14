604 Now
5 Langley Waterparks to Cool Down At That’s Worth the Drive (GUIDE)

Photo: @langleytownship/Instagram

Stay cool this summer by making a splash at one of these popular Langley waterparks that are fun for all ages.

Whether you’re seeking thrilling water slides, relaxing lazy rivers, or interactive splash zones, Langley has got you covered. Here are some fantastic waterparks in the area that will help you beat the heat and have a memorable time.

Langley Waterparks

Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience

Bring the whole family out to one of the Lower Mainland’s most affordable waterparks. Located at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, this waterpark features a lazy river, wave pool and a series of waterslides.

Address: 27032 Fraser Hwy

Douglas Park

This must-visit park has seasonal water features for a fun-filled summer afternoon. Keep cool by running through the park’s many sprinklers or going for a dip in the wading pool.

Address: 5403-5409 206 Street

City Park (Dino Park)

The Dinosaur-themed playground at City Park also has some ways to stay cool and refreshed during the summer months. Make a whole day of it and check out the splash pad and outdoor pool.

Address: 4930 205a Street

Willoughby Community Park

When the dog days of summer hit, check out the spray park at Willoughby Community Park. It also features a playground, several picnic areas and walking trails.

Address: 7782 200 St, Langley Twp

Brookswood Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tzelin (@olafemmeltc)

Make sure to beat the heat at this popular park with a spray park built in. With lots of water features to explore, Brookswood Park offers fun for the whole family during summer break.

Address: 4078 200 Street

