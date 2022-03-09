New Langley Roundabout Going Viral For Being a Complete Traffic Fail

A country radio DJ who lives in Langley has been delighting himself and others posting videos of drivers failing.

Not just random clips from around the Lower Mainland, Chris Wiggins of 107.1 FM only films traffic fails outside his window.

In particular, he focuses on the roundabout that is currently under construction.

RELATED: 5 Surprising BC Traffic Tickets You Probably Didn’t Know About

Wiggins posted this video to TikTok and it has since gone viral three times over.

It’s quite odd to watch because it seems as though these people have never seen a roundabout before, despite the fact that Langley has many.

But in defense of the drivers, it’s not a roundabout they’re failing their way around, it is a circular patch of dirt on the ground that will eventually be a roundabout.

Consider how it would look if one was driving up to it.



In the end the drivers got some help, and now people are now adhering to the authority of the circular patch of dirt on the road in Langley.

Wiggins posted this video of drivers after they had figured it out.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.