This Is What A $16M Country Estate In Langley Looks Like (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a new country estate, the Cascadia Ridge in Langley is looking for its “new First Lady and Gentleman.”

Priced at $16 million, this mansion is 12,000 sq-ft and is located near a famous Hollywood filming location.

It also features an indoor pool, tennis court, riding arena and trails.

Here are the specifics:

Address: 558 248th Street, Langley B.C.

558 248th Street, Langley B.C. Sale Price: $15,680,000

$15,680,000 Year Built: 1996

1996 Interior: 12,400 square-feet

12,400 square-feet Bedrooms: 5

5 Bathrooms: 7

And here’s a look at the place:

All photos via: Rew.ca.

