This Is What A $16M Country Estate In Langley Looks Like (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a new country estate, the Cascadia Ridge in Langley is looking for its “new First Lady and Gentleman.”
Priced at $16 million, this mansion is 12,000 sq-ft and is located near a famous Hollywood filming location.
It also features an indoor pool, tennis court, riding arena and trails.
Here are the specifics:
- Address: 558 248th Street, Langley B.C.
- Sale Price: $15,680,000
- Year Built: 1996
- Interior: 12,400 square-feet
- Bedrooms: 5
- Bathrooms: 7
And here’s a look at the place:
All photos via: Rew.ca.
