This BC Lake Is Hiding An Underwater Ghost Town

Where’s Waldo? And we don’t mean the guy wearing a red-and-white striped shirt.

Waldo is actually a ghost town right here in BC that is now fully sunken to the bottom of Lake Koocanusa, which is situated about an hour outside of Fernie in the province’s Kootenay region.

According to records, Waldo was once a bustling lumber town back in 1902.

At that time, it was home to a couple of mills, two company stores, two hotels, two garages, a large school, church, post office, and an independent store. It also had homes for approximately 600 people.

But the town’s success was short-lived. And ultimately, things died down when the mill closed.

In 1926, the community was destroyed by fire, with the exception of a handful of homes and the church. But a few decades later, in 1972, those too were destroyed — this time by a flood.

The rushing floodwaters caused by the construction of Libby Dam in Montana covered everything that was once the charming little town of Waldo.

Residents were forced to vacate, and many of the buildings were either relocated or destroyed.

Today, the site is submerged beside the east shore of Lake Koocanusa — serving as a reminder that like many beautiful places in BC, there is more to the lake than what meets the eye.

The name Lake Koocanusa is a combination of Kootenay, Canada, and USA.