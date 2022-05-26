One of Metro Vancouver’s most highly anticipated events is set to return after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.
While Ladner May Days took place virtually in 2021, this will be the first in-person festival since 2019.
The annual event takes place in Ladner’s Memorial Park, on the last weekend of May and features live music, amusement park rides and even a parade.
Established in 1896, the family-friendly fair offers fun for all ages. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, free pony rides, a baseball tournament, paddle boats, as well as gold panning opportunities and a tumbling tent.
Of course, there will be a plethora of food trucks and other market vendors on-site to take advantage of.
Here’s the full line-up:
Friday, May 27
4:00 pm – 10:00 pm: West Coast Amusements
6:30 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)
Saturday, May 28
8:00 am – 6:00 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)
10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Market, gold panning, face painting and more
11:00 am – 10:00 pm: West Coast Amusements
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Beer Garden
Sunday, May 29
8:00 am – 11:00 am: Pancake Breakfast
8:00 am – 3:00 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)
9:00 am – 10:00 pm: Community Worship Service
10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Market, paddle boats, petting zoo and more
11:00 am – 5:00 pm: West Coast Amusements
12:00 pm – 1:30 pm: May Days Parade
12:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Beer Garden
Ladner May Days Festival 2022
When: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29
Where: Memorial Park at 5010-47th Avenue in Ladner
