One of Metro Vancouver’s most highly anticipated events is set to return after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

While Ladner May Days took place virtually in 2021, this will be the first in-person festival since 2019.

RELATED: LIST: All The Major Events Returning To Vancouver This Spring And Summer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rynn yang & ceci zhang (@bffoodventres)

The annual event takes place in Ladner’s Memorial Park, on the last weekend of May and features live music, amusement park rides and even a parade.

Established in 1896, the family-friendly fair offers fun for all ages. Kids can enjoy a petting zoo, free pony rides, a baseball tournament, paddle boats, as well as gold panning opportunities and a tumbling tent.

Of course, there will be a plethora of food trucks and other market vendors on-site to take advantage of.

Here’s the full line-up:

Friday, May 27

4:00 pm – 10:00 pm: West Coast Amusements

6:30 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)

Saturday, May 28

8:00 am – 6:00 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)

10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Market, gold panning, face painting and more

11:00 am – 10:00 pm: West Coast Amusements

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Beer Garden

Sunday, May 29

8:00 am – 11:00 am: Pancake Breakfast

8:00 am – 3:00 pm: Ladner May Days Invitational (Fast Pitch)

9:00 am – 10:00 pm: Community Worship Service

10:00 am – 5:00 pm: Market, paddle boats, petting zoo and more

11:00 am – 5:00 pm: West Coast Amusements

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm: May Days Parade

12:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Beer Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merilee McCaffery REALTOR®️ (@beyond.the.keys)

Ladner May Days Festival 2022

When: Friday, May 27 to Sunday, May 29

Where: Memorial Park at 5010-47th Avenue in Ladner

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.