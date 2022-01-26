La Poutine Festival to Kick Off in Vancouver and Here’s Where You Can Dig In

Embrace being Canadian by indulging in one of our nation’s favourites—the hot and salty poutine. La Poutine Week is set to return for the first week of February, so get your stretchy pants ready.

The annual week-long festival is expanding to two weeks for 2022 providing ample time for foodies across Canada to go and try some of their city’s top poutine offerings and then vote for their favourite online.

This year, 44 restaurants from across B.C. will be taking part in the annual event.

Of course due to the rises in cases, participants are being encouraged to try the dishes via take-out or delivery whenever possible.

Get your fill of cheese curds when the festival is on from Feb. 1st to the 14th.

La Poutine Week Participating Restaurants

Vancouver

Juke Fried Chicken



MeeT, Main, Yaletown and Gastown



Blaze Gourmet Burgers



Chirpyhut Fried Chicken



Yaggers Restaurant and Sports Bar



The GPO Bar + Kitchen



The Junction



Belgian Fries



The Cider House



Richmond



Chef’s Playground Eatery

Steveston Built Local Taphouse



Frsh Frys



Surrey

Frsh Frys



Meltwich Food Co.



Elsewhere in Metro Vancouver + Fraser Valley

Frsh Frys, Langley City + Langley Township



Frsh Frys, Abbotsford



Frsh Frys, Chilliwack



Hashtag Donair, Langley Township



Paddlewheeler Pub, New Westminster



Kingsley, Port Coquitlam



Donair Castle, Maple Ridge



Elsewhere in B.C.

Splitz Grill, Whistler



Frankie’s Modern Diner, Victoria



Peacock Billards, Victoria



Bold Butchery & Grill, Victoria



Kelowna Beer Institute, Kelowna



Smoke’s Poutinerie, Kelowna



Meltwich Food Co., Kelowna



National Kitchen & Patio, Salmon Arm



Smittys Family Restaurant, Cranbrook

Some of the best-sellers during past events included a Philly Cheese Steak Poutine from Pourhouse, a Pig Skin Poutine from Bells & Whistles, a Poutail from Beavertails and a Pulled Pork Poutine from Moxie’s Bar & Grill.

