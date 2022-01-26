La Poutine Festival to Kick Off in Vancouver and Here’s Where You Can Dig In

Embrace being Canadian by indulging in one of our nation’s favourites—the hot and salty poutine. La Poutine Week is set to return for the first week of February, so get your stretchy pants ready.
The annual week-long festival is expanding to two weeks for 2022 providing ample time for foodies across Canada to go and try some of their city’s top poutine offerings and then vote for their favourite online.
This year, 44 restaurants from across B.C. will be taking part in the annual event.
Of course due to the rises in cases, participants are being encouraged to try the dishes via take-out or delivery whenever possible.
Get your fill of cheese curds when the festival is on from Feb. 1st to the 14th.
La Poutine Week Participating Restaurants
Vancouver
- Juke Fried Chicken
- MeeT, Main, Yaletown and Gastown
- Blaze Gourmet Burgers
- Chirpyhut Fried Chicken
- Yaggers Restaurant and Sports Bar
- The GPO Bar + Kitchen
- The Junction
- Belgian Fries
- The Cider House
Richmond
- Chef’s Playground Eatery
- Steveston Built Local Taphouse
- Frsh Frys
Surrey
- Frsh Frys
- Meltwich Food Co.
Elsewhere in Metro Vancouver + Fraser Valley
- Frsh Frys, Langley City + Langley Township
- Frsh Frys, Abbotsford
- Frsh Frys, Chilliwack
- Hashtag Donair, Langley Township
- Paddlewheeler Pub, New Westminster
- Kingsley, Port Coquitlam
- Donair Castle, Maple Ridge
Elsewhere in B.C.
- Splitz Grill, Whistler
- Frankie’s Modern Diner, Victoria
- Peacock Billards, Victoria
- Bold Butchery & Grill, Victoria
- Kelowna Beer Institute, Kelowna
- Smoke’s Poutinerie, Kelowna
- Meltwich Food Co., Kelowna
- National Kitchen & Patio, Salmon Arm
- Smittys Family Restaurant, Cranbrook
Some of the best-sellers during past events included a Philly Cheese Steak Poutine from Pourhouse, a Pig Skin Poutine from Bells & Whistles, a Poutail from Beavertails and a Pulled Pork Poutine from Moxie’s Bar & Grill.
