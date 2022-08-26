This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Flights Of Mexican Food

It doesn’t have to be Taco Tuesday to enjoy some Mexican food. And when it comes to Mexican food in Vancouver, you have to go to La Mezcaleria.

This authentic Mexican joint has everything you need to satisfy your cravings, including flights of some of your favourite dishes and drinks.

Try their popular Amigos Flight, which comes with tasters of Guacamole, Basa Ceviche, Octopus Ceviche, and Fresh Pico de Gallo Salsa for $23 (or $18 during Happy Hour).

If you’re still hungry, you’re in the right place. La Mezcaleria has an incredible menu, filled with a plethora of enchiladas, fajitas, tacos and more.

Of course, they also have a Margarita Flight to wash all that delicious food down with.

It includes Hibiscus, Lime, Tamarind and Chile con Piña (2 oz) varieties for $32.

La Mezcaleria

Address: 1622 Commercial Drive

