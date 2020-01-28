5 Mouth-Watering Poutines You Can Try During Next Week’s La Poutine Week

The classic Canadian delicacy will have a unique twist thanks to La Poutine Week. These five incredible poutine options will be up for grabs during next week’s festival at participating restaurants across BC.

Philly Cheese Steak Poutine, Pourhouse – Vancouver

Enjoy house made french fries smothered in gravy, braised beef, sautéed peppers and cheese curds, topped with frizzled onions. This poutine is available at 162 Water Street for $17.

Pigskin Poutine, Bells and Whistles – Vancouver

Order this poutine featuring slow-roasted pork, curly fries, cheese curds, peppered cabbage, shredded cheddar, pork crackling and housemade gravy. It’s going for $17 at 3296 Fraser Street.

Three Cheese, Chorizo and Madeira Poutine, Moxie’s Bar & Grill – Vancouver

Dig into this blend of chorizo, madeira gravy, three cheeses, sautéed onions and then topped off with shaved Grana Padano, green onions & sriracha mayo. Available at 1160 Davie Street for $12.99.

Poutail, Beavertails – Victoria

In Victoria you can sample fries topped with authentic Quebec cheese curds and a decadent gravy served on top of a BeaverTails pastry. Get one for $8 at at 602 Broughton Street.

Pulled Pork Poutine, Moxie’s Bar & Grill – Kelowna

This Kelowna Moxie’s location is offering a poutine with tender pulled pork, bbq beef gravy, Monterey jack cheese, topped with roasted corn & fresh scallions. It’s $13.99 at 1730 Cooper Road.

La Poutine Week

When: Feb 1 to 7th, 2020

