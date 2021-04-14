You Can Finally Get Your Hands On These Oreo Cookie Glaze Doughnuts

Calling all doughnut (and cookie) lovers. Krispy Kreme has an offering of epic proportions, but act quickly as it’s available for a limited-time only.

The legendary doughnut chain has two all-new Oreo cookie themed doughnuts and they’re everything you never even knew you needed.

But before you go falling in love with them, keep in mind the creations are only up for grabs until April 18.

Both doughnuts are made with real Oreo pieces, so you’ll be getting the real thing.

The to-die-for collab is the first time Krispy Kreme has ever teamed up with another brand to create a glaze.

Oreo Cookie Glazed Doughnut

This one features their original glazed doughnut covered in a rich Oreo cookie glaze, filled with cookies and creme. It’s then finished off with an icing drizzle and Oreo cookie pieces.

Oreo Cookie Over-The-Top Doughnut

Try this treat made up of an Oreo cookie glazed doughnut topped off with cookies and creme filling, drizzled with chocolate icing and an Oreo cookie wafer.

Make sure to get one while you still can.

Krispy Kreme Oreo Collab

When: Available now until April 18, 2021

Where: The only BC location is at 7153 120 Street, Delta

