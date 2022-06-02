National Donut Day is coming up, and what’s better than to celebrate the occasion with free donuts.

For one day only on Friday June 3rd, Krispy Kreme will be offering their famous sugary treat for free at their only BC location situated at 7153 120th street in North Delta.

Krispy Kreme Free Donuts

While previous promotions let guests pick any donut they wanted, this year guests will only receive an original glazed donut – which are still delicious.

The free donut deal will be limited to one per customer, and is only offered in person at the counter or drive-thru while supplies last.

