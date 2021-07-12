Bowen Island Is Home To BC’s First Japanese Bathhouse Experience

A magical staycation spot unlike any other in BC is coming to Bowen Island.

Say hello (or Konnichiwa) to Kitoki Inn, a boutique Japanese inspired accommodation featuring modern cabins nestled in the lush forest and the first onsen-style bathhouse in BC.

What makes this stay especially unique is their distinctive outdoor spa experience at their bathhouse, consisting of traditional hot springs known for their restorative benefits.

The Kitoki Inn experience encourages visitors to press pause and recharge, so they’re able to reconnect with nature and themselves.

It is expected to open its doors any day now and will offer guests a unique getaway immersed in the natural beauty of the quaint Bowen Island.

The Cabins

Discover their cedar-clad cabins that perfectly sync Japanese minimalism and contemporary west coast style.

Each cabin features floor-to-ceiling windows giving unobstructed views of the temperate rainforest, as well as a private deck to soak up all the sights.

Feel right at home with comfortable bedding, an ensuite bathroom with a rainshower and complimentary in-room breakfast items.

The Bathhouse

Guests at the Kitoki Inn can book private sessions at their outdoor bathhouse, which consists of traditional hot springs. The open-air bathhouse is also covered, so visitors can enjoy it year-round.

Spa-goers can fully relax in the soothing waters of the hot tub, refresh their senses in the hydrotherapy shower and unwind in the garden with a wood-burning fireplace.

Kitoki Inn

When: Opening date is sometime July 2021

Where: 503 Collins Road, Bowen Island

Booking: On their website

