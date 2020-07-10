A Toronto Ramen Joint Is Opening Its First Vancouver Location Next Month

A ramen joint made popular in Toronto is finally opening its very first Vancouver location. Mark your calendar for the first week of August when Kinton Ramen soft opens at the University of British Columbia.

Given that this place is all about comfort food, we have a feeling it will be a big hit among UBC students and those living nearby.

They haven’t released a menu for their Vancouver location but if it’s anything like their Toronto one, it will include lots of delicious dishes. These are just a few:

Immune Booster Ramen ($14.95): Thick noodles in ginger-infused chicken miso broth topped w/ chicken breast, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, cilantro, grated garlic, white onion, shredded chili, and scallions.

Thick noodles in ginger-infused chicken miso broth topped w/ chicken breast, seasoned egg, wood ear mushrooms, cilantro, grated garlic, white onion, shredded chili, and scallions. Chilled Tsukemen ($14.95): Thick noodles w/ pork shoulder, white sesame seeds & nori, served w/ dipping sauce and a side of daikon, wasabi & scallions.

Thick noodles w/ pork shoulder, white sesame seeds & nori, served w/ dipping sauce and a side of daikon, wasabi & scallions. Maze Maze Mazemen ($14.95): A brothless ramen with seasoned thick noodles, pork shoulder and belly, an onsen tamago, corn, nori, bonito flakes, shredded red chilli pepper, scallions, and mayo.

A brothless ramen with seasoned thick noodles, pork shoulder and belly, an onsen tamago, corn, nori, bonito flakes, shredded red chilli pepper, scallions, and mayo. Chicken Spicy Jalapeño ($12.95): Jalapeño paste, chicken breast, nori, white onion and scallions.

Jalapeño paste, chicken breast, nori, white onion and scallions. Karaage Pork Shoyu ($16.85): Soy sauce, 4 piece karaage, garlic oil, nori and scallions.

Add some sides to your meal, like gyoza, takoyaki, kaarage or tofu furai. Save room for dessert because they’ve got matcha ice cream and two cheesecake varieties to choose from (black sesame and matcha).

Kinton Ramen Vancouver

When: Soft opening first week of August 2020 (exact date TBA)

Where: 102-6111 University Boulevard, Vancouver

