10 Kid-Friendly Places in Vancouver Your Kids Will Love

With winter break and kids off of school, it’s time to think of how to entertain your little ones this holiday season.

While restrictions are placed, there are still many safe and fun kid-friendly activates around Metro Vancouver.

From holiday-themed events and attractions to less busy outdoor sites, here are 10 kid-friendly fun things to do in and around Vancouver this winter.

Kid-Friendly Fun Winter Ideas

Take in Holiday Lights Everywhere

There are dozens of outdoor lights to take in across Metro Vancouver, from the Public Market, to the Lights of Hope to Williams Lake and so much more. Illuminating the streets with a breathtaking display of Christmas lights are the Lights of Hope. You can also visit some beautifully decorated homes or take in other free twinkling light displays.

Go On a Kid-friendly Winter Walk or Hike

Bundle up and go for a winter walk in many of the beautiful locations here in B.C. There are some parks and trails that are even more beautiful in the winter. Queen Elizabeth Park, Green Timbers Forest, or Pacific Spirit Regional Park are just a few parks that are perfect for a stroll with kids and are exceptionally beautiful during the winter-time. Be sure to wrap up though and wear the right footwear, it could get slippery out there.

Take a Ride at Flyover Canada

Why not take your kids to the North Pole? On a simulated sleigh ride, you can experience flying all over Canada to end up at Santa’s village with FlyOver Canada’s Soar With Santa Christmas ride. This attraction is on until January 3 and promises to be both entertaining and magical. Afterwards, you can check out the Christmas trees set up outside Canada Place, along with the historical Woodwards display

Visit The Local Mountains

If you don’t want to travel too far outside the city, check out the local North Shore mountains. Grouse mountain has its “Peak of Christmas” where you can enjoy sledding and skating, but there are plenty of other snow activities to do as well. Seymour and Cypress also offer a host of snow fun like tubing, snowshoeing, and skiing.

If you are going, be sure to check wait times, as there have been some long line-ups at local mountains recently. A day of skiing or snowboarding costs around $70 CAD for adults and $25 for children, approximately.

Family Skating at Robson

Skating has always been a favourite family pastime during the winter months. You can now enjoy a family day of skating in one of Vancouver’s most iconic rinks in the heart of downtown. The views is like a Christmas movie, with the beautiful tree on Robson, skating under a dome, and Christmas lights making it a magical experience.

There are also a number of winter skate opportunities all over the city. Be sure to check out one of your local rinks to see when they’re open.

Hop on a Train Ride

What’s more fun than a train ride? Kids love going on the “choo-choo train” and luckily there are a number to choose from depending on which is closest to you, or what you feel like experiencing. There is the class Bright Nights at Stanley Park Christmas train which takes you through a lit up forest.

The Bear Creek Park Christmas Train is also on in Surrey, which takes passengers on a festive ride through the park’s forest. If you’re up for a weekend trip, Vancouver Island also offers an unique 30 minute ride on an actual train.

Head To Granville Island and The Kids Market

The Granville Island is a great place to explore during the winter. The streets are lit up, the public market has a bunch of treats and enticing items to explore, and there are so many great places to eat once there. For kids, visiting the Kids Market is a must. You can enjoy shops dedicated to kids, including a fun candy shop, and a massive play area and arcade. Be prepared to spend some time here when you go.

Learn Cool Stuff at Science World

Want to do some exploring without being outside? Then visiting Science World is a great idea. This dome is full of science-based learning that provides a number of different play areas for kids. With a ,theatre, activities, events and workshops there is always something to see or do.

Some classic exhibits include the Eureka! Station where kids can play with floating balls, parachutes and more, or the Living Lab, or Puzzles and Illusions and so much more. On until January 14, there is a special Backyard Adventures exhibit where kids can explore nature.

Take A Little Drive Through A Charming Town

Although international travel is not recommended this season, there are still a number of really cute and quaint towns to explore through B.C. It’s a great way to take a long drive or plan a mini staycation with the kids. Get out the sense of adventure and choose a new town to explore, visit the unique landmarks and learn about the history or just relish in the beauty. Kids and adults alike love places like Fort Langley, Steveson, Fernie and more.

Indulge in That Sweet Tooth Mom and Dad

Every fun adventure has to include a treat from time to time. Choose a bakery or shop to visit with the kids and explore the unique treats that some places have to offer. From dessert bars, to fun-themed cakes and cupcakes, to tasty and unique ice cream or donuts… there is lots to explore for the kid in all of us. Some of the best places to indulge with a sweet treat reside right here in Metro Vancouver.

