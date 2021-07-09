5 Kid-Friendly Resorts On Vancouver Island That Are Worth The Trip

Thinking of escaping to the island but not sure where to stay as a family?

There is a wide variety of options depending on where you are heading and what you are seeking. However, with a resort you may find that you have a lot of options at your fingertips with kids.

Here are some known kid-friendly resorts that cater to creating a great family vacation in a few of Vancouver Island’s top destinations.

Victoria

Parkside Hotel & Spa

This resort is located in the heart of downtown Victoria and has been consistently voted amongst the best family-friendly resorts to stay at in Victoria. What’s great is that the rooms are suites, so you have your own kitchens. This can be really convenient when staying with little ones. With proximity to your attractions, apartment-style living, and an indoor pool.

Location: 810 Humboldt St, Victoria

Hotel Zed

Who doesn’t want to stay at a bright and funky coloured hotel full of cheer. The hotel has a “Scooby-Doo” vibe with vans, colourful walls and even rotary phones in rooms. There is an indoor pool with “zedinator” waterslide, restaurant, an arcade, as well as free bike rentals all on site. There are two locations on the island, in Victoria and Tofino.

Victoria Location: 3110 Douglas St, Victoria

Tofino Location: 1258 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino

Tofino

Pacific Sands Beach Resort

A gorgeous resort right on the beachfront with views of the Pacific ocean. There are family-specific accommodations and rooms to make you more comfortable, depending on how much space you need. There is a restaurant at your fingertips, excursions, as well as free summer kids camps that focus on exploring nature. There are also complementary smores kits to enjoy right on the beach.

Location: 1421 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino

Parksville

The Beach Club Resort

Right on the waterfront of one of B.C.’s most beautiful beaches and tidepools, this resort makes for easy access to this natural waterpark. There is also an indoor pool and hot tub. The hotel and the beach have a slurry of activities all summer long, but if you know Parksville it will be hard to tear them away from that area. The restaurant also caters to families and has a full children’s menu.

Location: 181 Beachside Dr, Parksville

No matter what you choose there is fun and adventure to be had, memories to be made, with these kid-friendly resorts just a ferry ride away.

