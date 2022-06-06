Kevin Hart Announces New Vancouver Show at Rogers Arena

Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade Kevin Hart has announced the second leg of his highly anticipated Reality Check Tour, with a scheduled date in Vancouver.

The Vancouver show will take place on Friday, December 9 and is part of a global tour 70 dates across North America.

Tickets for the Reality Check Tour in Vancouver will go on-sale Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. local time at KevinHartNation.com.

Fans will also have access to a special Live Nation presale beginning Wednesday, June 8th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, June 9th at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Hailed as one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes, Hart recently sold out Crypto.com Arena as part of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. Additionally, his previous global comedy tour sold out over 100 arenas around the world, and he sold over one million tickets worldwide in 2018 during his Irresponsible Tour.

Hart continued to break records with his hometown stand-up performance at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field during his What Now Tour, marking the first time a comedian sold out an NFL stadium in Philadelphia.

Kevin Hart Vancouver 2022

When: Friday, December 9

Where: Rogers Arena

Tickets: On-sale Friday, June 10th at 10 a.m. local time at KevinHartNation.com. Presale begins Wednesday, June 8th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 9th at 11:59 p.m.

