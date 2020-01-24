McLeod & Schmegelsky Manhunt From This Summer Cost BC & Manitoba RCMP $1.5M

The investigation and manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky that spanned B.C. and Manitoba last year reportedly cost RCMP $1.5 million.

The two Port Albernia teens were wanted for three killings. The 17-day search spread through B.C. and Manitoba and even drew in international news coverage.

While it reportedly cost Manitoba RCMP about $800,000, B.C. RCMP spent about $750,000.

RELATED: VPD Introduces New “Street Checks” Policy Following Racial Bias Complaints

That includes the cost for major crime investigation along with air services and forensic identification. But it does not include the cost of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were also involved in the nation-wide search. That combined price has not yet been available.

The investigation began July 15th, after American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler’s bodies were discovered near B.C.’s Liard River Hot Springs.

A burned truck registered to McLeod was found in B.C. two days later. The body of UBC lecturer Leonard Dyck was found nearby.

Then less than a week later, Dyck’s Toyota Rav 4 was found burned in Manitoba.

McLeod and Schmegelsky left six videos behind, explaining they were going to steal a boat and sail to Europe or Africa, but instead later planned to take their own lives.

The bodies of McLeod and Schmegelsky were both ultimately found on August 7th, bring the manhunt to a close.

For more Vancouver news, check out our News section.