Eat Your Way Through This Fried Chicken Super Bowl Platter To Go

Eat your way through the Super Bowl courtesy of Juke Fried Chicken.
The popular eatery is offering up a custom platter to get NFL fans fired up just in time for game day.
RELATED: This Vancouver Eatery Is Hosting A Pot Pie Night Every Wednesday
Limited quantities of their ‘Pick Six’ packages will be available for pick up between Feb. 1st to the 7th.
The platter costs $95 and can feed up to six adults so ensure you and your household wear your stretchy pants.
Juke Super Bowl ‘Pick Six’ Package
- 10 pieces of Juke’s classic or gluten-free fried chicken
- Six waffles (can be substituted for gluten-free waffles)
- 10 hot wings
- One large fries
- Two orders of their East Asian Peanut Slaw
- One large side of gravy
Each package also includes a mini football.
Pre-orders can be made by visiting the Juke Fried Chicken website.
Juke Fried Chicken Super Bowl Package
When: Available for pick-up Feb. 1st to the 7th
Where: Pick-up at Juke (182 Keefer Street, Vancouver)
Cost: The platter feeds six people for $95 plus tax
For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.