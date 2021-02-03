Eat Your Way Through This Fried Chicken Super Bowl Platter To Go

Eat your way through the Super Bowl courtesy of Juke Fried Chicken.

The popular eatery is offering up a custom platter to get NFL fans fired up just in time for game day.

Limited quantities of their ‘Pick Six’ packages will be available for pick up between Feb. 1st to the 7th.

The platter costs $95 and can feed up to six adults so ensure you and your household wear your stretchy pants.

Juke Super Bowl ‘Pick Six’ Package

10 pieces of Juke’s classic or gluten-free fried chicken

Six waffles (can be substituted for gluten-free waffles)

10 hot wings

One large fries

Two orders of their East Asian Peanut Slaw

One large side of gravy

Each package also includes a mini football.

Pre-orders can be made by visiting the Juke Fried Chicken website.

Juke Fried Chicken Super Bowl Package

When: Available for pick-up Feb. 1st to the 7th

Where: Pick-up at Juke (182 Keefer Street, Vancouver)

Cost: The platter feeds six people for $95 plus tax

For more must-try eats in and around Vancouver, check out our Food section.