Jollibee Has Plans To Open a Second Location In Surrey

Jollibee has been long locals with their tasty fried chicken and food for over a year now.

To date, the popular Filipino fast-food chain has announced three locations in Metro Vancouver and is adding one more to that list. This comes despite the fact that none have officially opened to the public.

Earlier this year Jollibee received approval from the City of Surrey to build a new location near the corner of Scott Road and 72nd Avenue. The project was expected to be completed before the end of summer, however to this day it has yet to break ground.

RELATED:

This hasn’t stopped the franchise from confirming a new location slated for 9900 King George Hwy in Surrey.

The new location is set to open its doors in 2023, however it’s still unclear when the others will be ready.

The road to get our hands on some delicious Jollibee eats has been a waiting game to say the least, and it appears we’ll have to continue waiting a bit longer.

Jollibee Locations Announced To Date:

It will be interesting to see which of the four will actually open first.

Regardless, you can expect to see a lot of excitement and long line-ups when and if the day finally comes.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.