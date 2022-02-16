Jollibee May Open Their First Vancouver Location This Month

Vancouverites may finally able to sink their teeth into delicious fried chicken, courtesy of Jollibee. The Filipino fast food chain appears ready to open its Vancouver location very soon.

While an exact date has yet to be released, it’s rumoured to open its doors at 833 Granville Street this month.

Jollibee Vancouver

Some might say that waiting for Jolibees to open has been one big tease.

The popular chain was supposed to open this time last year, but it did not and no explanation was given.

Fans continue to walk past the soon to be storefront at 833 Granville Street, taking pictures and going about their day.

Despite delays, the restaurant showed signs of life in September, when they updated their storefront. There was another sign of progress last week when they installed their restaurant sign.

While the company has not announced an official opening date, the Google listing for the Granville location says it will open this February.

This has been the closest thing to a confirmation Jollibee has provided since announcing its plans to open restaurants across Metro Vancouver.

Jollibees is obviously best known for its crispy fried chicken, but it has plenty of other mouth-watering options available.

They serve sweet spaghetti and Palabok, along with side dishes including buttered corn and rice. For dessert they have peach mango pie, and anyone who has tried it knows it’s worth the wait.

604 Now has reached out to Jollibee for comment and confirmation and will update this article when we receive a response.

