While it’s hard to imagine catching a flight anytime soon, it may bring some relief that your future ticket may be cheaper than what you’re used to paying. Popular U.S. airline JetBlue has announced expansion plans to begin servicing Canadians next year.

JetBlue will begin service out of YVR, with flights to Vancouver scheduled for summer 2022. The company believes Vancouver will attract both leisure and business travellers when travelling becomes normal again.

RELATED: Air Canada To Resume Service to Mexico, Jamaica and Barbados this Spring

“We’re delighted that JetBlue has selected Vancouver as its first Canadian destination with service from YVR to New York City and Boston,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO of the Vancouver Airport Authority.

JetBlue believes it could make a dent in the Canadian market, which is currently dominated by airlines with expensive pricing.

“We can’t wait to shake up the status quo in these markets currently dominated by high-fare carriers,” said Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning.

If things go according to plan, this could be a big win for Canadians. While some low-fare carriers currently exist, the markets they serve usually aren’t appealing to locals looking to getaway to major cities like New York. In addition, this may force other major airlines to offer competitive pricing.

You Might Also Like:

For more Metro Vancouver news and updates, check out our News section.