Indulge In A Parmesan Feast At This Italian Eatery For A Limited-Time Only

Calling all cheese lovers! Italian Kitchen has an all-new menu and it’s all about parmesan.

But act quickly—the Feast of Parmesan Delights is only available now until Nov. 30th.

Guests will get an appetizer, entree and dessert all bursting with delicious parmesan flavour.

The three-course menu is available for both lunch and dinner.

Antipasti

Brome Lake Duck Confit Ravioli, $26, pan seared foie gras, parmesan reggiano foam

Prosciutto Wrapped Jumbo Black Tiger Prawns, $18, parmesan reggiano biscuit, buttered leeks, smoked tomato, baby celery leaves

Principali

Tableside Bigoli “Cacio e Pepe,” $48, fresh atlantic lobster, cracked black pepper, salted cured egg yolk, shaved alba white truffles

Alberta Centre Cut Venison Rack, $52, caramelized squash ravioli, parmesan reggiano cream

Dolce

Parmesan Reggiano Mousse, $14, fire roasted chestnuts, cherry blossom balsamic vinegar and parmesan reggiano tuile

Of course, there are suggested wine pairings with each course as well.

Feast of Parmesan Delights at Italian Kitchen

When: Now until Nov. 30th, 2020

Where: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver

