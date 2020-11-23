Indulge In A Parmesan Feast At This Italian Eatery For A Limited-Time Only

Calling all cheese lovers! Italian Kitchen has an all-new menu and it’s all about parmesan.
But act quickly—the Feast of Parmesan Delights is only available now until Nov. 30th.
Guests will get an appetizer, entree and dessert all bursting with delicious parmesan flavour.
The three-course menu is available for both lunch and dinner.
Antipasti
- Brome Lake Duck Confit Ravioli, $26, pan seared foie gras, parmesan reggiano foam
- Prosciutto Wrapped Jumbo Black Tiger Prawns, $18, parmesan reggiano biscuit, buttered leeks, smoked tomato, baby celery leaves
Principali
- Tableside Bigoli “Cacio e Pepe,” $48, fresh atlantic lobster, cracked black pepper, salted cured egg yolk, shaved alba white truffles
- Alberta Centre Cut Venison Rack, $52, caramelized squash ravioli, parmesan reggiano cream
Dolce
- Parmesan Reggiano Mousse, $14, fire roasted chestnuts, cherry blossom balsamic vinegar and parmesan reggiano tuile
Of course, there are suggested wine pairings with each course as well.
Feast of Parmesan Delights at Italian Kitchen
When: Now until Nov. 30th, 2020
Where: 860 Burrard Street, Vancouver
For more eats in Vancouver, check out our Food section.
