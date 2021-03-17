Invasive Giant ‘Murder’ Hornets Are Resurfacing In B.C.

They’re baaaaaaaaack (insert scary theme music).

As warmer weather makes a comeback, so do the murder hornets. Just as they came last year, the invasive Asian murder hornets are set to return to B.C. and officials are trying to be proactive. It’s said that a plan will be released soon on how to battle these insects.

B.C. and Washington state departments of agriculture are working alongside US federal agencies to track, trap and eliminate these murder hornets.

Last year scientists found a nest with 500 live specimens, including 200 queens along the border. Queens have the potential to start their own nests. They have been found on both sides of the Canada and USA border, as well as Vancouver Island.

These honeybee predators are about 5cm long and have a 7cm wingspan. They can quickly kill honey bees, and go after the honey and larvae inside the hive. They quite literally murder bees instantly.

This would be detrimental, as most people knows bees are essential for our agriculture, including farming.

Humans Beware

Although the giant hornets are generally uninterested in humans, they can unleash a very nasty sting which can cause harm.

There have been reported murder hornets found in Abbotsford and Aldergrove recently.

The ministry is asking for public reporting of nests or sightings, and will issue a statement soon.

