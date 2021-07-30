Discover this quaint yet charming park in Abbotsford. It’s home to a magical golden tree that looks like it’s straight out of Game of Thrones.

International Friendship Garden can be found beside the public library in the Clearbrook area.

It’s the perfect place to go for a stroll, with lots of lush greenery, blossoming flowers and a waterfall to explore along the way.

According to Tourism Abbotsford, the park was created to celebrate diversity within the community. It’s also a nod to Abbotsford’s relationship with its “sister city,” of Fukugawa, Japan.

The golden tree is actually a memorial site, to honour farm workers who were killed in a car accident.

The unique addition to the park makes it a great spot to hold photo shoots and special events.

International Friendship Garden

When: Open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: 32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford

